HC to hear multiple petitions seeking a curb on begging, welfare of women and children next month

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the state to put together all petitions filed at all three seats of the HC at Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad seeking directions to the state, to take steps to curb begging by women and children and providing them with shelter homes. The court issued the directions after it was informed by the state that a similar petition, the one filed by a Pune resident at the principal seat in Mumbai, was being heard at the other two seats of the HC.

After advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted that it would be appropriate to club all the petitions together and they be heard together at the principal seat in Mumbai, the court allowed the same. HC directed the state to proceed to club all petitions and place them before the chief justice next month.

A division bench of justice AA Sayed and justice NR Borkar while hearing the public interest litigation filed by Pune resident Dhyandeshwar Darwatkar was informed by advocate Shekhar Jagtap that though the earlier bench of the HC had directed the state to inform about the policy framed to curb begging and for the welfare of women and children, the state had failed to respond.

However, Kumbhakoni drew the attention of the bench to various petitions filed at the Nagpur and Aurangabad bench of the HC and submitted that the petitions had sought similar reliefs as the current petitioner and some orders had also been passed with regards to the grievances raised by the petitioners in those cases. In light of these submissions, Kumbhakoni requested that the court allow all petitions to be clubbed together and heard at one seat as it would avoid repetition and also save the time of the court.

After hearing the submissions, the court allowed the state to club all petitions and posted the matter for hearing in September.