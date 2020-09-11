HC tough on Maharashtra quack whose allopathic pills killed patient

The pills prescribed by the quack led to a reaction, causing the death of a patient. (AFP/ Representative)

Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court has refused to grant any relief to a quack, who practised medicines claiming to be a graduate in Ayurvedic medicines and was booked for negligently causing the death of one of his patients.

The quack, Padmanath Patil, has been booked by Amalner police in Jalgaon district for allegedly committing offences punishable under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 33 (practicing medicines without registration) of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Vidya Mahajan, alleging that Patil prescribed two allopathic medicines to her husband, Shaligram, in January 2019, although he claimed to possess a BAMS (Bachelor in Ayurvedic Medicines and Surgery). She said her husband died due to reaction after consuming those medicines.

Patil was also booked under section 33 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, after it was found that contrary to his claim of having finished medical studies prior to 1976, his certificate of registration didn’t mention the year in which it was issued.

Patil had moved the HC seeking quashing of the FIR, primarily relying on the June 2014 amendment to the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. He claimed that after the amendment, even BAMS doctors can prescribe allopathic medicines, and therefore, he could not be prosecuted for prescribing allopathic medicines.

The division bench of justice TV Nalawade and justice MG Sewlikar, however, rejected the contention. The bench noted that the amendment requires the BAMS degree holders to undergo training in allopathy before they are allowed to prescribe allopathic medicines to the extent of their allopathic training.

The bench said since Patil had not undergone any training in allopathy, he was not allowed to practice it and prescribe allopathic medicines.