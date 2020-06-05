HC upholds 10-year sentence of guard for raping Powai dance teacher in 2014

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a 36-year-old Sakinaka resident for sexually assaulting and robbing a dance teacher, who stayed in the housing society at Powai where he worked as a security guard. The man was convicted to 10 years imprisonment by a trial court.

The incident took place in the early hours of January 24, 2014. The woman went out for a friend’s birthday party and was dropped by one of her friends outside her society around 2.00am. The woman said she did not remember what happened later as she had passed out.

Three hours later, her brother found her lying in a semi-conscious state in the building’s lobby with injuries on her body, indicating that she was assaulted. Her brother rushed her to a private hospital, which it was confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, following which a complaint was filed at the police station. The police began investigations and arrested the guard. On May 21, 2015, a sessions court convicted the guard for sexually assaulting and robbing the woman, and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

The sessions court primarily relied on the CCTV footage, which showed the accused at the spot at the relevant time. The police also seized the survivor’s mobile phone, its SIM card and battery from him. The trial court also relied on the forensic odontology report, which matched the bite marks on the survivor’s body with the guard’s dental line.

The guard then appealed against the session court’s verdict, but the HC found no merit in it. It was argued on his behalf that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against him beyond reasonable doubts and there were several material omissions and contradictions which go to the root of the prosecution case and render the testimony of the witnesses unworthy of credit.

Special public prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade supported the trial court verdict. He displayed the CCTV footage on a computer screen in high court and argued that the circumstances formed a complete chain, indicating the guard’s complicity.

“The evidence of the odontologist was so cogent and convincing that there was hardly any scope to raise any doubt about the genuineness of the prosecution case. There is no question of any third person being involved in the crime and there is no reason to implicate him falsely,” said Bagade.

Justice Prithviraj K Chavan accepted the prosecution’s case and rejected the security guard’s appeal, stating the evidence on record unerringly pointed towards his guilt. Commenting on the CCTV footage, the judge said that it showed that initially the accused minutely observed the survivor and waited for a proper opportunity till the time she was left alone and then “executed his nefarious design in a calculated manner”.

He then took the dance teacher to a secluded place – where again he was partially caught by CCTV cameras – within the society building and brutally raped her and also robbed her mobile phone and other valuables, the judge said.

“The appellant as a security guard was duty bound to guard and protect the members of the society and their property” said justice Chavan, commenting on Upadhya’s conduct.