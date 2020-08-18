Heads of private hospitals could face civil, criminal action if they refuse to admit Covid-19 patients: HC

Heads of private hospitals requisitioned for treatment of Covid-19 patients may face civil and criminal proceedings if they refuse to admit patients despite having beds available.

Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday directed the state government to appropriately warn requisitioned private hospitals that their directors, heads, or owners would be held liable for civil and criminal action if any Covid­19 patients are turned away despite the availability of beds.

The bench of justice Ravindra Ghuge and justice Shrikant Kulkarni issued the directive along with a slew of guidelines and directives for containing the spread of Covid-19 in the Marathwada region.

The bench was hearing a suo-motu petition concerning several issues and complaints about the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in 13 districts of the region.

After hearing the government, local bodies and police authorities, the bench directed all district collectors of the 13 districts to form a task force, which will be functional round-the-clock to coordinate all efforts being made to contain Covid-19.

The bench also directed that helplines should be made available immediately to answer frequently-asked questions about Covid care infrastructure, government and private Covid care centres, the availability of beds, etc.

Besides, the task force has also been entrusted with the duty of regulating charges to be levied by private hospitals, to ensure compliance thereof and handle complaints regarding overcharging and billing by these hospitals.

The bench directed that routine medical tests of doctors, paramedics and employees deployed on Covid-­19 duty should be carried out to safeguard their health given their exposure to the coronavirus infection.

HC has suggested that the district administrations should also consider deploying mobile laboratories to conduct rapid antigen tests to make it convenient for the public at large and especially senior citizens or patients with co­morbidities to undergo tests.