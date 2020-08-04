Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai causes landslide on Western Express Highway

Heavy overnight rain in Mumbai causes landslide on Western Express Highway

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is a major north- south arterial road, stretching from Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:44 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Mumbai

Landslide on WEH near Times of India building at Kandivali, Mumbai, Aug 4, 2020. (Satryabrata Tripathy / HT Photo )

Heavy overnight rain caused a landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali early Tuesday morning, affecting vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire control room official said.

“We received a call around 7 am informing us about the debris on Ali Yavar Jung Marg (also known as the Western Express Highway),” the official said.

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is a major north- south arterial road, stretching from Dahisar to suburban Bandra in Mumbai.



For the latest updates on Mumbai Rains, click here

Vehicular movement from the area towards south Mumbai was disrupted, affecting regular commuters and those involved in emergency services as authorities closed some portion of the road for clearing the debris, another official said.

A car was stuck in the debris and was later removed.

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Local train services stop, BMC appeals to offices to remain shut

The south-bound traffic was diverted to another road, the fire control room official said, adding that work was on to remove the debris from the road.

Mumbai and its neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy showers since Monday night.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are likely to continue for next two days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Pant is a gun player, he needs to be looked after by teammates’: Raina
Aug 04, 2020 11:00 IST
Rajasthan police officer caught taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh, his gunner opens fire on ACB team
Aug 04, 2020 11:04 IST
Chennai man attempts to break Guinness World Record by solving most Rubik’s cubes underwater
Aug 04, 2020 10:56 IST
Rupee declines 16 paise to 75.17 against US dollar in early trade
Aug 04, 2020 10:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.