Heavy rain alert for Mumbai for Wednesday, Thursday; thundershowers expected across Maharashtra: IMD

The weather bureau on Sunday issued a yellow alert — thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with heavy rain across isolated areas — for Wednesday and Thursday for the...

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The weather bureau on Sunday issued a yellow alert — thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with heavy rain across isolated areas — for Wednesday and Thursday for the city and suburbs while thundershowers have been predicted across several areas in Maharashtra through the week.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure belt in the Bay of Bengal had turned into a depression and may further strengthen into a deep depression leading to heavy rains and thunderstorms across Maharashtra over the next five days.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for all days up to Thursday for Thane, Palghar and Raigad. “The low-pressure belt developed in the Bay of Bengal has now turned into a depression and will further intensify as a deep depression in the next 24 hours. It will be in the west-north-west direction and as a result of this, various parts in state such as central Maharashtra, Vidharbha, Marathwada and Konkan will receive heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next four to five days,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director, IMD Mumbai.

The city and suburbs could expect light rain or thundershowers on Monday and Tuesday which may intensify thereafter, IMD said.

Meanwhile, hazy conditions continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday but the pollutant-measuring indicator witnessed a marginal drop as compared to Saturday. The air quality Index (AQI) dipped to 90 (satisfactory), as opposed to 121 (moderate) on Saturday — the worst since March this year. An AQI of 83 (satisfactory) has been predicted for Monday.

