Home / Mumbai News / Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Heavy rain in parts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm during the same period.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumbai

Mumbai, India - Aug. 4, 2020:Water logging at Chunabhatti railway station due to heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. (Photo by Vijayanand Gupta/Hindustan Times) (Vijayanand Gupta/HT Photo)

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, and the weather department has predicted more intense showers during the day in view of the thick cloud over the region.

The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai centre’s deputy director general K S Hosalikar said.

As per IMD’s website, Thane city, Dombivli and Kalyan areas, which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), received more than 120 mm rainfall during the same period.



Mumbai city and suburbs like Bandra and Kurla received rainfall in the range of 30 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours.

“The cloud activity indicates that there would be one more intense rainfall day on Wednesday, Hosalikar tweeted.

On Tuesday also, Mumbai and its neighbouring areas witnessed heavy rains, causing water-logging in several low lying areas and disrupting rail and road traffic.

