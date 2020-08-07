Heavy rain lashes western Maharashtra; citizens evacuated

Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts in western Maharashtra relived the memories of last year’s ravaging floods, as heavy rains lashed most parts of the state over the past two days. The state government has started evacuation of families from low-lying areas and deployed 16 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected districts.

Sangli has received more than 100mm rainfall each day over the past two days which led to swelling of Panchganga and Krishna rivers. Palghar and Raigad received 148mm and 106mm rainfall with damages to structures and electricity infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Kodavali and Kundalika rivers in Ratnagiri have crossed warning levels and nearby districts have been put on high alert.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation on Thursday morning and directed administrations to relocate citizens from submerged areas. He also asked district authorities to ensure that people do not face any hardships.

Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said the state has issued a directive to local administrations of the affected districts to be on alert. The government has deployed 16 teams of NDRF, including five in Mumbai, four in Kolhapur, two in Sangli and one each in Satara, Thane, Palghar, Nagpur, Raigad.

District authorities have relocated more than 4,500 people from these districts in the past two days, of them 4,413 are from 23 villages in Kolhapur alone. The authorities have also been directed to begin spot assessment of losses to structures, houses and livestock to facilitate speedy compensation to citizens.

Prasad Sankpal, district disaster management officer, Kolhapur, said the water level in Panchganga river has already crossed the danger mark and added they have already started evacuating villagers.

“The water level has crossed the danger level of 43 foot. We started evacuation after the warning level of 39 ft was crossed yesterday. We have evacuated 400 citizens from 100 families from Ajara, while villagers from Chikhali and Ambewadi shifted to safer places on their own. Four teams of NDRF have been deployed for rescue and relief operations besides our own rescue teams of 800 volunteers with 51 boats, which were acquired last year after the floods,” he said.

According to officials from relief and rehabilitation department, the Indian Air Force has been asked to be on standby to bring in additional NDRF teams from other states if required. “All the teams stationed in the state have been deployed. In case we need additional force, we will have to fetch them from other states,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the water stock in the dams in Maharashtra has reached 44.8% against last year’s 52.29% on the corresponding day. Konkan, Pune and Nashik divisions have reported a deficit in rain as compared to last year. Water stock in drought-prone Aurangabad division is at 41.21% as opposed to 11.91% on the same day last year. The state has so far received 60.2% or 604.1mm rainfall against its average rainfall of 1,004.2 mm between June and September.

Last year, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and other parts of the state were flooded in August which had led to massive damage to crops and houses. Around 6.45 lakh people had to be evacuated and around 3,450 houses were destroyed.

Railway tunnel collapses

Due to heavy rainfall, the wall of a railway tunnel collapsed on railway tracks between Madure and Pernem railway stations falling under Konkan Railway, on Thursday.

Due to the collapse, five outstation trains were diverted via Pune-Miraj and Londa railway stations.

Outstation trains that were diverted include Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Special, Thiruvananthapuram-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam special, and LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special.

(With inputs from Aroosa Ahmed)