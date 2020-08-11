Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Heavy rain likely at isolated places in Mumbai on Tuesday: IMD

Heavy rain likely at isolated places in Mumbai on Tuesday: IMD

The city and suburbs can expect heavy rain across isolated areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the weather bureau reiterated its yellow alert on Monday. The India...

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 01:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The city and suburbs can expect heavy rain across isolated areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the weather bureau reiterated its yellow alert on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said frequent light to moderate showers with isolated heavy rain was expected due to active monsoon conditions under the influence of a low-pressure weather system over Bay of Bengal.

“It would lead to strengthening of the offshore trough, increase moisture incursions, and strong southwesterly winds leading to heavy rain,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

On Monday, south Mumbai recorded 4.4mm rain while no rain was recorded in the suburbs between 8.30am and 5.30pm. The maximum temperature crossed the 30 degrees Celsius mark almost after a week while the minimum temperature was 2 degree above normal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C
Aug 11, 2020 01:45 IST
Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases
Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST
ED opposes Nirav’s son’s plea against seizure of properties
Aug 11, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.