Heavy rainfall likely to occur in parts of Maharashtra today: IMD

The IMD informed that due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall and issued a yellow alert warning for the aforementioned districts for tomorrow.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 05:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

The weather agency further said that interior Maharashtra has received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate rainfall. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on July 6, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

“Monsoon remained widespread active over the entire Konkan belt, including Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rainfall over many places and isolated extremely heavy falls,” read a press release by IMD.

The weather agency further said that interior Maharashtra has received fairly widespread rainfall with mostly moderate rainfall. “Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra also received heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” it added.



“Moderate rain very likely in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places for the next 48 hours,” it further said.

