Heavy rainfall on Saturday leads to waterlogging two days in a row

Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas on Saturday, including Hindmata, Dadar, King’s Circle, Matunga, Milan subway, Dahisar subway, Gorai, Kandivli and Andheri subway.

On Saturday, a high tide of 4.63 metres was recorded at around 12.23pm, which coincided with heavy rain in the western and eastern suburbs. However, waterlogging was reported only after 4pm.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), waterlogging was reported from 10 major spots, including Hindmata, Dadar terminus, Dharavi junction, Matunga, Wadala, Byculla, Chembur, Andheri subway and near National College in Bandra (West). This was the fourth time waterlogging was reported in the city in the past month.

Following reports of waterlogging on Friday, BMC had said the flooding was not caused by blockage in drains, but because high tide and heavy rain had coincided. Activist Abhijit Joshi, a Matunga resident, said, “On Saturday the high tide was at around noon, but waterlogging started between 4pm and 5pm. If the cleaning of gutters was done why was there waterlogging on Saturday?”

Sanjay Darade, deputy municipal commissioner of stormwater drainage, BMC, said, “There was a high tide in the afternoon followed by heavy rainfall, and hence the water took time to drain. But our staff was on the spot wherever waterlogging was reported.”

Mumbai traffic police said waterlogging was reported across the city, including near JJ flyover, Pydhonie, at multiple locations in Kurla, LBS Road, Mahalaxmi temple, Nagpada, and Dockyard station. Traffic had to be diverted near Khar Masjid on SV Road, King’s Circle, Andheri subway and in Mazgaon.

On Saturday, four house and wall collapses were reported in the city along with approximately 32 trees falling. Nine incidents of tree fall were in south Mumbai; three in eastern suburbs; and 20 in western suburbs. Ten complaints of short circuit were also reported. No injuries were reported from any of these incidents.