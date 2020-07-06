Sections
Heavy showers take break but moderate rains continue in Mumbai

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Mumbai

The Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 34 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

After witnessing a spell of heavy rainfall over the past three days, Mumbai and neighbouring Thane received moderate rains on Monday, but the IMD predicted showers will continue in the night in the region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz weather bureau (in suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall, while the Colaba weather station, representative of the island city, reported 1.2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Monday.

The Thane-Belapur Industries Association observatory recorded 34 mm rainfall during the period, the IMD said.

Showers to continue tonight Mumbai and around, as seen from satellite and radar latest images..,”IMD Mumbai’s Deputy Director General K S Hosalikar tweeted.



The Matheran weather station in Raigad district received 22 mm rainfall during the same span, the IMD said.

The Dahanu observatory in Palghar district reported 16.8 mm rainfall, while the Nashik weather bureau reported 4.3 mm rainfall during the period.

The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai’s western suburbs recorded 116.1 mm downpour during the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 12.4 mm rainfall during the same period.

Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday.

On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour.

