Home / Mumbai News / Hemant Nagrale appointed as Maharashtra’s director general of police

Hemant Nagrale appointed as Maharashtra’s director general of police

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 17:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Mumbai

The state Home department has given Nagrale the additional charge of Maharashtra DGP as Jaiswal has been appointed as DG of the CISF. (HT FILE)

IPS officer Hemant Nagrale on Thursday took additional charge as Maharashtra’s director general of police following the appointment of incumbent Subodh Jaiswal as DG of the Central Industrial Security Force.

Nagrale (58), a 1987-batch IPS officer, who is currently serving as the director general (technical & legal), took charge of the new post from Jaiswal at the DGP office in south Mumbai.

The state Home department has given Nagrale the additional charge of Maharashtra DGP as Jaiswal has been appointed as DG of the CISF, an official said.

The state government on Thursday relieved Jaiswal, the 1985-batch IPS officer, for his central deputation.



Nagrale earlier served as the Navi Mumbai police commissioner from May 2016 to July 2018.

He also worked as the joint commissioner of police (administration) in the Mumbai police force, special inspector general (admin) in the DG office and special inspector general at the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

He had also served as DIG of the Central Bureau of Investigation and superintendent of police, CBI, during his central deputation.

During the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, he along with four other policemen entered Hotel Taj Mahal Palace at Colaba in south Mumbai and helped the injured and dead to be shifted to nearby hospitals, an official said.

At that time, while on the lookout for suspicious objects, he spotted and inspected an RDX (explosive) bag. He personally removed it to a safer place and summoned the bomb disposal squad, he said.

