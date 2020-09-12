Herd immunity not proven, learn to live with the virus: Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra Covid-19 task force

As the number of Covid-19 cases in the state crossed the 10-lakh mark on Friday, experts are saying we will have to learn to live with this pandemic until the vaccine is out. HT spoke to Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the state’s Covid task force appointed for clinical management of patients to understand the way ahead. Dr Joshi admitted that the administration has failed to ramp up public health infrastructure adequately and contested the projection of herd immunity in Mumbai saying there was no proven pattern in the world. Excerpts:

There has been a rampant rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai as well as Maharashtra. What is your opinion on this trend?

With unlocking measures rolled out by the government, the number of cases has gone up. Secondly, the spike is because of the high number of testing being carried out. In Mumbai, the number of daily tests has increased to 14,000 from 5,000. While cases are growing, the case fatality rate (CFR) is coming down. Our aim is to keep CFR below 1%. The vaccine is unlikely to be out before March 2021, and till then, we have to learn to live with the virus.

Is the current health infrastructure capable of handling the caseload?

No. In many places such as Pune, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Sangli, the infrastructure is not capable of taking up severely ill patients. We have had enough time during the lockdown for capacity building and ramping up healthcare infrastructure, but unfortunately, we have fallen short in many districts. We are short of intensive care unit and critical care beds at many places. After the unlocking, cases started rising and authorities were caught unawares. Besides, we need to have a hyper vigilant public health system which will ensure faster tracing of contacts. Failure on these fronts has led to local transmission, which could have been averted.We also need to have community participation to neutralise the stigma and fear.

What are the task force’s suggestions to the state?

Our recommendations are save lives, diagnose early, treat fast. We also suggest that state machineries focus on supportive care with oxygen and ventilator availability. Number of cases may go up, but lives should be saved. This can also be achieved by community sensitisation with the help of a lot of information campaigns. Citizens should follow appropriate Covid-19 behaviour till the vaccine arrives.

We have added two more points — sanitisation, and masking and social distancing — to the protocol and asked people to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places and focus on no-touch policy. Elderly people and those with comorbidities should not venture out.

Are you and other members of the task force happy with the government’s performance on your recommendations?

I would not like to comment on it.

A report submitted by TIFR said there could be herd immunity in Mumbai by year-end. What is your opinion on it?

I wish and pray we will eventually end up with herd immunity. But, we need to study to see whether the antibodies last that long. It is a new virus and it can spread some amount of immunity. Areas like Dharavi, Cheetah Camp, Govandi might already have some immunity. But, exposure to the virus with positive antibodies is not equal to antibodies needed for herd immunity. The concept has not yet been proven anywhere in the world, so currently it is speculative. The data published so far on the global level does not suggest antibodies to have lasted long.

Do you think we are heading towards the second wave of infection?

No, I think this is still the first wave. The number is high because of the rise in tests, and more tests are good as they help in containing the spread of the virus.

As far as CFR is concerned, it is declining; there is no need to worry about that. It is going down in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state.

What do you suggest in terms of number of cases, CFR and positivity rate?

We should have at least 1.5 lakh daily tests, with more rapid antigen tests rather than RT-PCR. The CFR should fall below 1% and the positivity rate should come down to 3-5%.