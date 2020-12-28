Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / Heroin worth ₹1.2 crore seized, one arrested from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area

Heroin worth ₹1.2 crore seized, one arrested from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area

Mumbai crime branch on Sunday arrested a man and seized 610 grams of brown sugar (heroin) worth ₹1.20 crore, concealed at the base of the bag in Ghatkopar (West).According to the...

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:33 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Representational picture

Mumbai crime branch on Sunday arrested a man and seized 610 grams of brown sugar (heroin) worth ₹1.20 crore, concealed at the base of the bag in Ghatkopar (West).

According to the police, the arrested accused Azaz Sher Khan, 42, is a native of Rajasthan. Officers of unit 7 acted on a tip-off about a person visiting Mumbai with a consignment of brown sugar. A police team comprising inspector Manish Shridhankar, assistant inspector Santosh Mastud under the guidance of senior inspector Mahesh Desai laid a trap, and as soon as Khan stepped out of Ghatkopar railway station, police nabbed him, said crime branch officer.

After police cut open the base of the bag, they recovered 610gm of brown sugar, which worth ₹1.20 crore, said a crime branch officer. During interrogation police learnt that Khan himself makes brown sugar from the opium, urea, acetic acid, the officer added.

Police are questioning him about his customer in Mumbai, and if he has other networks in other cities, said the officer.

In another case, Ghatkopar unit of anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested a Ramzan Gaffur Shaikh alias Kallan, 32, with charas and Ganja worth ₹3.20 lakh and recovered ₹3.25 lakh cash from his possession, on Friday evening. Shaikh has been selling drugs for the past five years in the south and central Mumbai and is a known drug peddler, said ANC officer.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
by HT Correspondent
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Maharashtra: Centre’s policies are destabilising India’s federal structure, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
by Tanushree Venkatraman
Pet registration: Despite looming Dec-31 deadline, ₹4K penalty, only 550 pets registered with Ludhiana civic body so far
by HT Correspondent
₹250-cr bogus bill scam: Ludhiana mastermind’s wife, 2 bank officials booked
by HT Correspondent
Mumbai: 16-year-old jumps into quarry to save mother, sister; drowns
by Sajana Nambiar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.