Highest one-day spike: State records 12,326 Covid-19 recoveries

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 recoveries at 12,326, taking the count to 299,356 (65.37% recovery rate).

The state on Tuesday reported 300 Covid-19 deaths, second-highest jump in fatalities, to take the toll to 16,142, while it recorded 7,760 new infections, including Mumbai’s second-lowest spike (709) since May 12, when it recorded just 426 cases. The state’s case tally touched 457,956, including 142,151 active cases.

Pune district retained its top position in daily infections with 2,207 cases, including 1,296 in Pune city, 326 in rural parts of the district and 585 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pune district saw 56 more deaths (29 in city, 10 in rural parts and 17 in Pimpri-Chinchwad), while Mumbai reported the same number of fatalities in the past 24 hours. Kolhapur reported 40 deaths (including 11 in the city), Bhiwandi-Nizampur registered 16 and Nagpur saw 17 deaths. State’s case fatality rate (CFR) reached 3.52%, which is much above the national rate of 2.11% The state conducted 53,324 tests in a day, taking the total tests conducted so far to 23,52,047 and the cumulative positivity rate to 19.47%.

The state’s recovery rate has improved over the past two weeks. A total of 69,869 patients recovered in the last seven days, at the rate of 9,981 patients a day, against the 63,913 infections during this period.

The recovery rate has improved to 65.37% from 59.34 % a week ago on July 28 and 55.72% on July 21. The national rate was 65.77%, as of Monday. According to an official from the health department, apart from keeping the infection in check, they have been focusing on reducing the fatality rate. “We have been aggressively tracking and testing the contacts. At same time, we want to improve the recovery rate as we have now ramped up our health infrastructure and have been tracking patients fast to ensure early referral to the hospital. Although Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country, our aim is to reduce the number of active cases,” the official said.

Dr Avinash Bhondve, Maharashtra president of Indian Medical Institute, said that the figures of the recovery of patients are deceptive.

“All discharged patients cannot be termed as recovered. The full recovery from the infection is done after 14 days or in some cases they need 21 days. Patients recovering at home also are counted as fully recovered. In Thane city, private hospitals were given a target of daily discharge, which we opposed. Having said this, it is also true that the recovery rate in the state is improving.”

An area of concern for the state government is the rising spread in the rural parts of the districts, like Pune, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Latur, Solapur. When the urban parts of these districts were reporting reduction in cases, its rural parts showed a surge in cases over the past few days. Dr Bhondve said the number of cases in rural areas was increasing because of migration of people after unlocking, weak infrastructure, failure of local administration to ramp up the facilities and shortage of the health workers and doctors.

Chief secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “There will be a drastic drop in cases in rural areas, too, soon. Our strategy has been aggressive tracing, testing and ramping up of health infrastructure. It has worked well across the state and will help us in containing the spread.”