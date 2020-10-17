Highway Safety Patrol fines 18,125 vehicles in Sept along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In merely one month, the Palaspa unit of Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) has imposed fine on more than 18,125 vehicles along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Of these vehicles, at least 10,115 were fined for speeding on the highway.

The action was taken in 30 days of September, while HSP police officials claimed that this was highest number of cases done in a month. The over-speeding vehicles were identified by the interceptor van assigned for the expressway.

Assistant police inspector Subhash Pujari, Palaspa unit, said, “In order to bring down the accidents on the expressway, we have been identifying the speeding vehicles with the help of interceptor van. Apart from the 10,115 vehicles fined for speeding, 8,010 people were fined separately for lane cutting, using mobile phone while driving, having black tinted windows, for not having reflector in the vehicles – making a total of 18,125 vehicles that were issued fines in one month.”

The interceptor has been in use on the expressway since November 2019.

Superintendent of Highway Police, Pradhan Digambhar, said, “The interceptor van sends a message to the mobile number linked with the vehicle registration number about the fine. We also have around 10 CCTV cameras on the expressway that is linked to the server of e-challan to capture violations. These cameras also capture the violation of the motorists.”

He said that the HSP staff were initially instructed not to conduct any checking by physically stopping a vehicle due to the pandemic but now the same is being done at the expressway.”