Hindustan Unilever donates 74,328 testing kits

Sections
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has donated 74,328 RT-PCR Covid-19 testing kits worth ₹13 crore across the country. Of these, the Maharashtra government has received around 28,800 kits....

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has donated 74,328 RT-PCR Covid-19 testing kits worth ₹13 crore across the country.

Of these, the Maharashtra government has received around 28,800 kits. Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research received 20,160 kits, Metropolis Labs received 8,088, and Apollo Hospitals got 17,280.

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and MD, HUL, said, “Sufficient supply of testing kits and other medical equipment will help frontline warriors competently tackle the Covid-19 virus. This will not only allow for free testing in critical regions, but also accelerate the process of testing asymptomatic patients, supplementing government efforts to flatten the curve and arrest the spread of the pandemic in the country.”

Earlier, the company had donated 29 ventilators worth ₹3 crore to government hospitals in Maharashtra, and 5,000 sets of PPE, 20,000 N95 masks, 2,00,000 gloves, 112 pulse oximeters and 28 oxygen concentrators worth ₹2 crore to the Maharashtra public health department.



