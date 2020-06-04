Hit-and-run: Nurse killed in accident at Ghatkopar

Sections
Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:00 IST

By Pratik Salunke,

A 35-year-old nurse was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), in Ghatkopar, on Monday night.

According to the police, the victim Shehnaz Khan is a resident of Kamraj Nagar, in Ghatkopar (East). Khan was crossing the road near Kamraj Nagar bus stop, after returning from a hospital she worked in when a speeding car hit her.

The accident occurred on the north-bound stretch of the highway at 11.45pm.

Khan was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. “We are checking the CCTV footages to find the accused,” said Suhas Kamble, senior police inspector of Pant Nagar police station. The police have registered a hit-and-run case against the unidentified suspect.



