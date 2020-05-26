Home minister announce CID probe in Anvay Naik suicide case

State home minister Anil Deshmukh has announced criminal investigation department (CID) probe into the alleged death by suicide of entrepreneur Anvay Naik after his daughter Adnya alleged that Alibaug police did not investigate the case properly.

The deceased, an architect, and his mother, Kumud, died allegedly by suicide in May 2018 over non-payment by a leading news channel against the contract given to him.

Deshmukh on Tuesday announced re-investigation of the case by CID. “Adnya Naik had complained to me that #AlibaugPolice had not investigated non-payment of dues from #ArnabGoswami’s @republic which drove her entrepreneur father & grandmom to suicide in May 2018. I’ve ordered a CID re-investigation of the case. #MaharashtraGovernmentCases,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Alibaug police had registered a case after the incident. Adnya alleged the channel and its editor were responsible for the suicide of her father.

She demanded a re-probe, either by the CID or crime branch and an investigation against legal officers for their role in the case, the statement released by the home minister’s office read. Deshmukh said that the state government, on May 26, decided to hand over the probe to CID and the director-general of police have been asked to act upon the order.