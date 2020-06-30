Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Honour PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary year: Deora to govt

Former minister Milind Deora has demanded that state government honour former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary year for his contribution to the state. Deora said...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:40 IST

By Naresh Kamath,

Former minister Milind Deora has demanded that state government honour former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on his centenary year for his contribution to the state. Deora said that Rao, who represented the Ramtek constituency in 1984 and 1989, was fluent in Marathi and his liberalisation policies had benefitted the state and asked Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to convene an all-party meeting to honour him on his centenary year.

Rao, born on June 28, 1921, was the prime minister of India from 1991 to 1996. He had ushered in liberalisation reforms.

