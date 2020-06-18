Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Hotspots see dip in Covid cases, 3 wards in Mumbai see sharp rise in a week

Hotspots see dip in Covid cases, 3 wards in Mumbai see sharp rise in a week

Andheri, Bhandup, Dahisar see cases doubling at a faster rate

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:14 IST

By Sagar Pillai,

While hotspots such as Worli and Dharavi saw a decline, administrative wards of Andheri (K-East), Bhandup (S) and Dahisar (R-North) witnessed a spike in the number of cases reported in the past one week. The three wards have also seen a dip in doubling rate, indicating faster spread of infection. Doubling rate is the time taken for doubling of cases. Meanwhile, the city’s average doubling rate went up to 29 days as of Tuesday.

Dahisar has recorded 324 cases in the past seven days, bringing its total to 1,046. The ward had 197 cases as of June 3. Among all 24 administrative wards, Dahisar has the lowest doubling rate of 13 days and the highest growth rate of 5.5%. Bhandup has recorded 793 cases during the past seven days, which brought the total to 3,166 and doubling rate to 19 days. It had 604 cases on June 3.

Areas closer to the airport in Andheri have reported 859 cases in the past seven days, with a doubling rate of 21 days. Its case count is now 4,223. From May 28 to June 3, the area had 696 cases and a doubling rate of 15 days.

Officials attributed the rise in numbers in certain areas to various reasons, including citizens flouting social distancing norms.



Prashant Sapkale, assistant municipal commissioner of K-East ward (Andheri), said, “There has been a spike in cases in the past 15 days. Although airport operations were discontinued, cargo operations were still on. I got a lot of patients from there. These gave index cases. They live in other areas, but they brought the infection to the ward.”

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant municipal commissioner of R-North ward (Dahisar), said, “More than 50% of the cases are from buildings and very few cases are from slums. Citizens are not following social distancing norms and we are trying our best to maintain it. Several of the cases are from containment zones, however, we have also increased testings in the ward.”

BJP councillor from Dahisar Jagdish Oza said, “People are not following social distancing strictly. The spike in cases is because of lockdown relaxations.” Sarika Pawar, corporator from Bhandup, said, “A majority of the ward comprises slum pockets that have community toilets. The local ward office lacks in spreading awareness about social distancing among people. There is a huge crowd at vegetable markets even now.”

Dharavi, meanwhile, has seen its daily cases dip to 27 this month, from 47 in May. In Worli, the average number of daily cases in May was 60, which has now come down to 35-40. Worli witnessed a decline in numbers since mid-May, while the numbers in Dharavi started plunging since June 1. The authorities have attributed the improvement in Dharavi and Worli to screening maximum people, isolating and testing people. Dharavi reported 17 cases on Wednesday, and one new death.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China steps up cyberattacks: Intel
Jun 18, 2020 00:42 IST
‘Test a must,’ says Kerala CM on certificates for W Asia returnees
Jun 18, 2020 00:37 IST
Plea to transfer PM-CARES fund to NDRF: SC notice to Centre
Jun 18, 2020 00:37 IST
CBI registers fraud case against BJP’s Mumbai gen secy, others
Jun 18, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.