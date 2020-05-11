House collapse in Kandivli: Two rescued from under the debris

Sections
Updated: May 11, 2020 00:07 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS,

Two persons trapped in the debris of a partially collapsed ground-plus- two-storey residential building in Kandivli on Sunday morning were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Search operations went on for five hours on Sunday for any more trapped persons.

At 5.13am on Sunday, the west side of the ground-plus- two-storeyed Dipjyoti building located on Link Road in Kandivali collapsed.

Twelve other people trapped on the upper floors of the remaining portion of the building, that had not collapsed, were rescued by the fire brigade, which rushed to the spot by 5.37am.

Two other persons were rushed to Oscar Hospital by police in a private ambulance before the fire brigade arrived on the spot.



The two persons rescued from under the debris are identified as Kismat Ali Malik, 45, who sustained deep injuries to his nose, eyes, ears, and both his legs and Shaikh Ba Mulis, 48, who sustained deep cut injuries and fracture in both his legs.

Eyewitnesses reported to the fire brigade that five to six persons were feared to be trapped under the debris, hence search and rescue operation continued for five hours since the disaster call. One team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also reported to the spot for search and rescue.

Fire brigade first spotted seven people stranded on upper floors of the building and rescued them by breaking open a window grill with the help of a cutter-grinder. However, a total of 12 persons were rescued.

