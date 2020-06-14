Housing society in Kandivli first to get Mumbai civic body’s nod to set up isolation centre within premises

Sections
Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:33 IST

By Mehul R Thakkar,

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to permit housing societies and housing complexes to set up isolation facilities in gymnasiums and club houses inside the society premises to quarantine Covid-19 residents who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. BMC has stated that this move will help authorities and give a “homely feeling” to residents who have to be quarantined.

In one such move, BMC officials said they have given permission to Vishwa Deep Heights housing society at Kandivli’s Mahavir Nagar to set up isolation facilities inside its gymnasium provided they follow the 11 conditions put forth by the civic body pertaining to the safety of other residents. Some of these conditions include sharing patient details with the BMC, having separate entry and exit points to the facility, not using the facility for commercial purposes, not using the facility as refuge area, arranging medical professionals, ensuring disposal of medical waste as per norms, using safety gears and following all protocols issued by the authorities.

Sanjay Kurhade, assistant municipal commissioner of R South ward (which comprises of Kandivli), said, “We have given permission to the society located at Mahavir Nagar. It in a way, this move will help the BMC in ensuring that all citizens get the required treatment. If any society wishes to obtain permission to set up isolation facilities to quarantine its residents, they can apply at their local ward office. However, they have to follow all the conditions laid down by the BMC.”

Though Vishwa Deep Heights does not have any Covid-19 case among its residents, the society is setting up the facility as a precautionary measure, said society committee member Nilesh Vyas. “Though we received the permission, we hope we don’t have to ever use it. We are only doing this as a precaution. We are ready with two beds as of now but we can increase three more beds, if required in the future,” Vyas said.



There are 67 residential flats and nine commercial establishments within the society premises, Vyas added. “Three of our residents are doctors involved in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, and they have agreed to help us in case any case is reported from our society. Based on their guidance, we have set up some basic infrastructure, including beds with disposable covers, PPE [personal protective equipment] kits, pulse oximeter, hand sanitiser dispenser etc. There’s also an oxygen facility which can be useful during emergencies until a patient reaches hospital,” Vyas said.

Earlier, there was a lack of clarity on whether the BMC will permit isolation facilities within housing societies. However, it gave its nod to set up the facilities in society premises after several elected representatives approached the BMC.

Gopal Shetty, Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian from Kandivli, said, “I had requested BMC to issue permissions to set up isolation facilities in housing societies. This will help in fighting the shortage of beds, ambulances etc.”

Earlier, HT had reported on Friday about how a housing complex, comprising four high-rise buildings, in Parel also plans to set up an intensive care unit (ICU) and isolation facility in their clubhouse and utilise their empty flats too for the same. There are around 20 medical professionals residing in the complex.

