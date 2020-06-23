Housing society in Mumbai converts flat into Covid-19 isolation centre

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in high-rises, a society in Dahisar has converted one of its empty flats in to an isolation centre. Gurukul Housing Society can utilise two more flats to quarantine residents if needed, its members said. The isolation centre was inaugurated by local parliamentarian Gopal Shetty on Monday.

The office-bearers of Gurukul Housing Society had come up with the idea after many members, including doctors, started stepping out for work after ‘Mission Begin Again’ was announced. Though the society has not seen any case until now, they have decided to utilise the empty flat as an isolation centre with three beds, which can be extended to five beds if needed.

Society secretary Rashmin Parikh said, “Some of us had visited a society in Kandivli [which has set up an isolation centre on its premises] to understand what precautions need to be followed and the standard operating procedure. We then converted one of the three empty flats into an isolation centre.”

Manish Vora, one of the residents of Gurukul Housing Society, said, “Our society consists of around 200 members. Though there are no coronavirus cases among residents, we decided to take the step as a precautionary measure as a considerable number of members have resumed work. So any member showing Covid-19 symptoms can be isolated in the rescue flat for 14 days.”

Last week, the civic body had decided to permit housing societies and complexes to set up isolation facilities in gyms and club houses inside their premises to quarantine Covid-19 residents who are either asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms.

The civic authority had then stated that this move, in addition to helping authorities, will also give a homely feeling to the residents who are quarantined.

“It is better to take precautions, especially because of the monsoon along with the outbreak. As of now, eight societies in my constituency have opened such centres on their premises,” said Shetty.

HT had earlier reported that this society, which comprises of 190 flats in three wings, had removed chairs from the sitting area and increased security personnel during the lockdown in a bid to prevent a possibility of transmission in the society.