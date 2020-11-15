Sections
How much does Obama know about our nation? says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut in support of Rahul Gandhi

Defending Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over remarks made on him by former US president Barack Obama, Raut said foreign politicians should not make some remarks.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT File Photo)

Defending Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over remarks made on him by former US president Barack Obama in his memoir ‘A Promised Land’, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut questioned the latter’s knowledge about politics in India, adding that no foreign politician must make such remarks.

Obama, in his book, wrote that Gandhi was “eager to impress” but “lacked either the aptitude or the passion” to master the subject, according to a review of the book published in the New York Times. The remarks caused a political row in India, with the Congress party defending its leader.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday, Raut said, “A foreign politician cannot give such opinions on Indian political leaders. We won’t say Trump is mad or Obama was a weak president. Nobody should make such remarks against any leader, whether it is Modi or Amit Shah or Rahul Gandhi. How much does Obama know about this nation?”

Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are in a coalition government in Maharashtra. The alliance, called Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), will complete a year in office on November 28.

