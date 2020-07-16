HSC results to be out at 1pm today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams at 1pm today (July 16).

Students can check their results on the board’s official website — mahresult.nic.in.

This year, nearly 15 lakh students had registered for the exams, of which 3.39 lakh students are from Mumbai division alone, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

A total of 1,919 students with special needs had registered for the exams. Since last year, the board has started putting ‘divyang’ stickers on the papers of such students to ensure that their papers can be easily identified as many are eligible for special concessions such as additional time and right to choose vocational subjects.

Students can apply for revaluation of their scores between July 17 to July 27 and for photocopy between July 17 and August 5 on the board’s official website. Fees for the same can also be paid online. Students who wish to apply for revaluation have to first secure a photocopy for their papers and then apply for revaluation.