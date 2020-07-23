HSC, SSC students to collect mark sheets from school, college: State board

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on Wednesday, announced that mark sheets of students who appeared for their SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams this year will have to be picked up directly from their respective schools and colleges.

This could pose a problem for students, as visiting their institutes to receive their mark sheets could put them at risk of getting infected with Covid-19. Additionally, travel restrictions will make it difficult for many students who live far away or have returned to their hometowns.

The announcement regarding mark sheet disbursement was made after MSBSHSE held an internal meeting to come up with possible solutions for the issue.

“There was a consensus that these mark sheets would have to be given by hand and cannot be sent by post or any other way as it is an important document. Colleges can, however, ensure all safety norms and give flexibility to students to collect it,” said a senior official from the board. The official said that mark sheets would reach schools and colleges within 12 days after the results.

On July 16, the state board announced results for HSC examinations, and the admission process to first-year degree courses began on July 17. Since then, parents have been trying to know when and how they can collect the mark sheets considering that many students live far from their colleges.

“Especially in Mumbai, it is going to be a struggle. Trains are not working, and travelling so far is not just a hassle but also very costly. Not all parents can afford it,” said Asmi Jain, a parent from Mira Road whose son appeared for his HSC exams through Jai Hind College in Churchgate.

The board is expected to declare a detailed schedule and process for result distribution in the coming days.