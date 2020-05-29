Hundreds from Maharashtra still stuck in UAE

Despite several flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, hundreds of people from Maharashtra residing in different cities and districts including Mumbai and Pune are stuck in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

While many flights were arranged under Vande Bharat Mission to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), several who are still there complain that no flights from UAE are being flown to any airports in Maharashtra except for the flights to Mumbai Airport via Hyderabad flown recently.

The majority of flights that have been planned from UAE are for Kerala and Andhra Pradesh. Only a few were planned for Maharashtra, those wanting to return home said. Many have lost their jobs due to the lockdown and are finding it difficult to survive there.

Amay Shirke, a resident of Badlapur who works in Dubai, said, “I was working a technician with a private company, but due to a medical emergency I have to be back to India with my parents. There are no flights since the past two months for Mumbai or to any other airports in Maharashtra. I hardly have any money with me now.”

Shrike added, “There are flights to Kerala, Telangana and other states, but no flights for going to Maharashtra. I am compelled to take financial help from my family instead of providing them with financial assistance to extended stay here. There could be close to 1,000 here from Maharashtra. I request the government to arrange special flights for us.”

Kripa Shah, another Mumbaiite who works in Dubai, said, “I came to UAE on March 16 as I got a job near Dubai. I have a medical emergency and I need to be back to India for the treatment.”

An email sent to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.

However, the Embassy in reply to a tweet by those stuck in UAE from Maharashtra said, “We have already taken up the matter regarding special flights to Mumbai and are awaiting approvals.”

Sunita Yadav, another resident of Mumbai, said, “I have lost my job almost three months ago, and have no money to survive. I also have an infection on my tooth for which I require treatment, but the treatment here is costly compared to Mumbai, and I cannot afford the same.”

Meanwhile, Spruha Gaikar said, “I am 32 weeks pregnant, and want to go to Mumbai for my delivery considering the hospitalisation is very costly here.”

In Mumbai, so far, over 2,000 passengers have arrived from international destinations under the mission.