Hybrid learning model is the way to go for Maharashtra schools, say experts

A day after the Maharashtra government announced that schools in the state would physically open post-Diwali break, experts are now suggesting a mixed-model of online and offline learning for the days to come.

As the number of Covid-19 cases is still high, the state government has decided to reopen schools only after Diwali break in November. Teachers said that even when the government decides to reopen schools, the specifics of it will have to be worked out depending on place to place.

“In cities like Mumbai, even if schools reopen post-Diwali, there will still be a lot of risk for students and teachers as the number of Covid-19 cases is still quite high. However, some solutions would also have to be arrived at for students in rural areas and those in cities who are not able to access online learning,” said Uday Nare, a teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri.

Subash Joshi, trustee, Science Parivar, a group of coaching institutes said in the days to come, hybrid learning where students can choose between online and offline is the way forward.

“Students whose parents wish to send them to school or who cannot attend online classes can go to schools in small groups on a rotational basis. Those who cannot attend school can opt to continue with online learning for the rest of the year,” said Joshi.

Francis Joseph, co-founder, SLN Global Network said that while an online-only mode will not work post the pandemic, at least for now, schools would have to make both online and offline options available. “Students and parents would have to be given an option to choose from the two options. This would involve a lot of planning at the school level too. Schools and teachers should ensure that students in whatever way they can, quality learning continues,” he added.

Anandita Singh, a parent from Malad said that most parents are anxious about sending their children to school even post Diwali. “Till the pandemic ends, a lot of parents might not take the risk. But schools should offer an option where if need be, for higher classes some offline options like guidance sessions are held in some intervals,” she added.

Meanwhile, several teachers and unions from the city have demanded clarity on the conduct of exams as schools continue to operate online.