Home / Mumbai News / IAS officers to address complaints about private hospitals in Mumbai

To ensure that private hospitals regulate their management, increase accountability, streamline bed management, and not overcharge patients or deny admission, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation...

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 00:38 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS,

To ensure that private hospitals regulate their management, increase accountability, streamline bed management, and not overcharge patients or deny admission, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tasked five IAS-level bureaucrats to oversee 35 private hospitals in Mumbai, alongside two municipal auditors per hospital.

Citizens who face problems at any private hospital can now complain to these assigned IAS officers via email. The complaints will be investigated by the IAS officers, and if found to be true, action will be taken against the owner or trustee of the hospital.

The officers will ensure that charges for patients for 80% of the beds are levied as per government norms.

They are also expected to ensure patients are discharged as per government policy; availability of beds is updated on the BMC dashboard in real-time; hospitals do not deny admission to symptomatic suspected or positive patients; and are not admitting asymptomatic patients. Any discrepancy will need to be brought to the attention of the BMC control room and municipal commissioner.



IAS officers in-charge

Deputy secretary of VJ/NT, Madan Nagargoje: covid19nodal1@mcgm.gov.in

Bombay Hospital

Saifee Hospital

Jaslok Hospital

Breach candy Hospital

HN Reliance Hospital

Bhatia Hospital

Conwest Manjula S Badani Jain Hospital

SRCC Hospital

Managing director of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Ltd, Ajit Patil: covid19nodal2@mcgm.gov.in

Masina Hospital

Wockhart Hospital

Prince Ali Khan Hospital

Global Hospital

Tata Memorial Hospital

*KJ Somaiya Hospital

Guru Nanak Hospital

PD Hinduja Hospital

Chief officer of Mhada, Radhakrishnan: covid19nodal5@mcgm.gov.in

SL Raheja Hospital

Leelavati Hospital

Holy Family Hospital

SevenHills Hospital

BSES Hospital, Andheri

Susrusha Hospital

Holy Spirit Hospital

Deputy secretary for school education Sushil Khodvekar: covid19nodal4@mcgm.gov.in

Kohinoor Hospital

Hindu Sabha Hospital

SRV Chembur Hospital

Galaxy Multispeciality Hospital, Wadala

LH Hiranandani Hospital

Surana Sethia Hospital

Fortis Hospital, Mulund

Joint managing director of Cidco, Prashant Narnavre: covid19nodal3@mcgm.gov.in

Karuna Hospital

Kokilaben Hospital

Sanjeevani Hospital

Nanavati Hospital

Apex Hospital

Apex Super Speciality Hospital

