Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / ICMR rushing for unrealistic timeline, experts say 12-18 months needed: Congress on Covid vaccine

ICMR rushing for unrealistic timeline, experts say 12-18 months needed: Congress on Covid vaccine

The Indian Council of Medical Research said on Friday that it aims to launch the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine by August 15.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 16:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Maharashtra former CM Prithviraj Chavan addresses media during a press conference at Tanna house , Colaba in Mumbai. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/ HT)

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan alleged on Saturday that the ICMR’s plans to launch a coronavirus vaccine by August 15 was aimed only at enabling the prime minister to make a big announcement from the Red Fort.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said on Friday that it aims to launch the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine by August 15.

“Why is ICMR rushing for an unrealistic timeline of August 15 for Indian corona(virus) vaccine when global experts are giving 12 to 18 months’time frame,” Chavan tweeted.

The Congress leader alleged that the ICMR was in a hurry to develop a vaccine only so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could make a major announcement from the Red Fort during the Independence Day address.



The Union health minister should make a clarification in this regard, Chavan demanded.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘ICMR rushing for unrealistic timeline’: Congress leader on Covid vaccine
Jul 04, 2020 16:55 IST
Tarantula’s feeding time video is nightmarish yet fascinating. Watch
Jul 04, 2020 16:55 IST
IIT Roorkee ‘develops’ tech for smooth driving in foggy weather
Jul 04, 2020 16:54 IST
Himachal Pradesh University withdraws tentative undergraduate date sheet
Jul 04, 2020 16:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.