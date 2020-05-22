Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ICSE, ISC exam scheduled between July 1 and 14

ICSE, ISC exam scheduled between July 1 and 14

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the revised schedules for the remaining papers of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams on Friday.While ICSE...

Updated: May 22, 2020 18:57 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the revised schedules for the remaining papers of ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams on Friday.

While ICSE exams would be conducted between July 2 and 12, ISC exams would be held between July 1 and 14. The council has asked schools to ensure that social distancing norms are followed during the examinations. Candidates have also been asked to wear gloves, face masks and carry hand sanitisers to the examination centre. Staggered entry and exit timings are also advised to avoid overcrowding in and outside centres.

The board had re-scheduled papers between March 19 and March 31, 2020. While six papers of ISC have been rescheduled, eight papers of ICSE have been pushed further.

Parents in the city said that they were worried as many places are still seeing a surge in cases every day. “In red zones, there is a huge risk for students to venture out. Even though the exams are scheduled two months from now, we don’t know what the situation would be then. We hope that the state government takes note of these concerns and comes up with a solution,” said the parent of an ICSE student.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana Class 10 exams to be held from June 8
May 22, 2020 20:15 IST
The Lovebirds review: Kumail Nanjiani, Netflix offer 87 mins of distraction
May 22, 2020 20:15 IST
Taking care of the elderly
May 22, 2020 20:12 IST
Hydroxychloroquine led to higher mortality and heart issues in Covid-19 patients, says a Lancet study
May 22, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.