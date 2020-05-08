IIT-B admin yet to decide on exams

Sections
Updated: May 08, 2020 00:23 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

With uncertainty looming over spring semester exams, the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) has asked its students not to believe rumours about cancellation of exams, saying that the administration is yet to take a decision on the matter.

On March 28, amid the nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute announced an early summer vacation from April 1 to May 31, 2020. It, however, did not clarify the status of spring semester examinations, which are usually held in March.

Last week, there were rumours that the institute had cancelled the exams altogether which led to anxiety among many students. However, on Wednesday, IIT-Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri dispelled the rumours and said a final decision was pending.

“During pandemic of this kind, such rumours add to the agony and anxiety of the students who are away from the campus right now. Please stop spreading such fake news. Our senate will take a decision on this soon, and it will be reported on the institute’s website to inform all students,” said Chaudhuri.



An expert committee formed by the Central government had, last month, suggested that universities hold online examinations. Meanwhile, different IITs have chalked out plans to conduct exams in batches while maintaining social distancing guidelines laid down by the Central government. While IIT-Roorkee has prioritised its final year students for the completion of semester, IIT-Madras may allow its students to take their exams at the nearest IIT.

