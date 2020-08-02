IIT-B fest begins with video exhibit of Japanese robot

Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay kicked off its annual science and technology festival with Nextage, a next-generation Japanese industrial robot system.

Nextage, designed by Kawada Robotics, was developed to work together with humans at the production lines under manufacturing environments. The all-in-one dual-arm robot has super-human power, speed and precision and can increase productivity in industries by undertaking hazardous or repetitive tasks.

A video exhibit of the robot launched on the YouTube channel of the festival will be available for viewing indefinitely. Francis Joe, business developer at Kawada Robotics, also discussed the specifics of the robot.

Sunday’s launch will be followed by exhibits of three other robots by Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, Italy. Top researchers from the institute will exhibit their Inspection Robot, Medical Robot and VR for Tele-robotic innovations on Techfest’s YouTube channel on August 4, 10 and 14, respectively.

The virtual exhibition series is a prelude to the main exhibitions planned in December, which will also be held online, said Shashank Tomar, media coordinator for the festival.

“In the December event we’ll have a specially designed portal that will allow viewers to see 360-degree live videos and view the exhibits using augmented reality and virtual reality,” he said, adding that more exhibits are in the pipeline.

Established in 1998, this is the first time that the technology festival has switched to a virtual mode in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Official dates for the festival are yet to be released.