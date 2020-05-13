IIT-B to close sem; give grades based on previous exams

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), has decided to close its spring semester – the exams for which have been pending – without requiring students to return to campus.

Final grading of students for all years, in theory and lab courses, will be based on the marks obtained in exams already completed during the semester.

In a senate meeting held on Monday, the institute resolved that final grading be done on students’ performance in already-conducted examinations, including the mid-semester exams. Teachers may choose to conduct an additional online test for a maximum weightage of 20%, provided all students can take the online test.

The decision was taken keeping in mind that amid the Covid-19 outbreak and the nationwide lockdown, students may not be able to return to campus any time soon. The senate also acknowledged that when classes reopen for the next semester, hostels and other facilities on campus have to be made ready to handle “unexpected situations”. A committee has been appointed to look into the matter.

The institute had announced an early summer vacation on March 28 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, even before the spring semester exams could be conducted. This had led to anxiety among students over the examination schedule. The institute has now come up with a detailed plan for grading students based on their earlier performances. “We have resolved the issue of closure of the semester and issued the minutes of the senate meeting to students,” said director Subhasis Chaudhari.

“Final grading of theory and lab courses will be based on the evaluation, which has been completed till (and inclusive of) the mid-semester examination. Instructors may decide for an additional evaluation using a suitable online mode for a maximum weightage of 20%, provided all registered students can avail the same. Instructors may also consider providing a likewise opportunity to students who might have missed the mid-semester examination for genuine reasons,” states the minutes of the senate meeting, which were shared with HT.

Students who are not satisfied with their performance in previous examinations will have a chance to improve their grades by opting for an ‘S’ grade. Exams will be conducted for these courses for 100 marks at a later time. Project-based courses will be evaluated online via video-conferencing.

Other IITs such as IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Madras have, meanwhile, decided to call students to campus in batches once travel restrictions have eased. Social distancing measures will be put in place during exams, said sources.