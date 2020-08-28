Sections
Home / Mumbai News / IIT-Bombay’s new app to scan documents, read aloud contents using artificial intelligence

IIT-Bombay’s new app to scan documents, read aloud contents using artificial intelligence

Two final-year BTech students from Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay’s (IIT-B) department of civil engineering have developed a free-of-cost mobile application that...

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 02:28 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

Two final-year BTech students from Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay’s (IIT-B) department of civil engineering have developed a free-of-cost mobile application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to scan documents and read them aloud to the user.

The AIR Scanner app offers document scanner features such as scanning, organising and sharing documents. What sets it apart from the existing document scanners is the AI-enabled reading assistant which understands words in a page.

The students, Rohit Kumar Chaudhary and Kavin Agrawal, were inspired to create the application after the Centre banned several commonly-used Chinese apps.

“The AI reading assistant has two significant features— a dictionary and a narrator,” said Chaudhary.



With a single tap on word boxes, the user gets its full-fledged meaning including examples, synonyms, pronunciation and translation in over 40 languages. Users can also import e-books and newspaper snippets and have the mobile application read it aloud to them.

“Currently the app supports only English language for assisted reading. But soon we will be rolling out an update that will support Hindi and other local languages,” said Chaudhary.

The developers are mulling filing a patent for the technology. Meanwhile, the institute claimed that the application would give stiff competition to existing document scanning applications.

“In the times of Covid-19 pandemic, along with the online education and work-from-home model, it can prove to be of great help,” said the institute in a statement.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

49-year-old teacher from Mumbai duped of ₹3.5 lakh on matrimonial site
Aug 28, 2020 03:35 IST
Restore water supply to Andheri building: High court to Mumbai civic body
Aug 28, 2020 03:25 IST
1,224 potholes repaired: Thane Municipal Corporation
Aug 28, 2020 03:21 IST
Kamala Harris rebuts Republicans, assailing Trump for mishandling Covid-19
Aug 28, 2020 03:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.