Sections
Home / Mumbai News / IIT-Bombay’s position dips in QS ranking 2021; MU out of the list

IIT-Bombay’s position dips in QS ranking 2021; MU out of the list

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) is among the only three institutes in the top 200 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021. However, its...

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:01 IST

By Shreya Bhandary,

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) is among the only three institutes in the top 200 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021. However, its performance has dipped as the premier institute dropped 20 ranks in the list - from 152nd position in 2020 to 172 in the 2021 list.

The QS World Rankings are announced a year in advance. Though overall rankings have been announced, other lists based on employability, subject-wise rankings will be released over the next few months. This year, QS revealed that their work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The only two other institutes making into top 200 are Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at the 154th position from 184th rank last year and Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on the 193rd position, down from the 182nd rank it held in the 2020 list.

“While IIT-B is pleased to have retained the number one position in India, the drop in global rankings is something we are concerned about. It appears to be linked to the Academic Reputation (AR) portion of the rankings which constitute 40% of the total score. Our AR score remained close to last year’s so we will take this up with QS,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B. He added that the institute’s student-faculty ratio has also dropped due to the introduction of the category for economically weaker section, which is likely to have affected the overall score.



Surprisingly, University of Mumbai (MU) has no mention in the list this year. Last year, the varsity was placed between 801-850 ranking, but the university does not reflect anywhere on the list this year.

The performance of universities is measured on various parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, citation per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international faculty and international students.

Other institutes making it into the QS Rankings list this year include IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur, both institutes witnessing a drop in their rankings. While IIT-Madras has dropped four spots and stands on the 275th rank this year, IIT-Kharagpur has dropped 33 spots from 281 to the 314 rank this year.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India-China sea voyage in PMO panel’s pitch for reforms in heritage management
Jun 11, 2020 01:09 IST
‘Schools will now be technology-driven’
Jun 11, 2020 00:54 IST
Online classes: ‘We need to adapt to the situation’
Jun 11, 2020 00:53 IST
‘Online teaching has proven to be a blessing in these trying times’
Jun 11, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.