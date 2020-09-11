Sections
IIT-Bombay to groom startups and innovators in a post-Covid world

On Tuesday, the Central government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched a scheme to promote innovations in the fields of healthcare,...

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 01:03 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

On Tuesday, the Central government’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched a scheme to promote innovations in the fields of healthcare, education, medical technology and work from home, to prepare for a world after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) along with three other agencies have been chosen to implement the scheme.

The Central government has called for applications from innovators and startups under the Scheme for Accelerating Startups around Post Covid Technology Opportunities (SASACT) to develop or re-purpose technologies, tools, systems, solutions to respond to the post-Covid-19 scenario.

“Following the Covid-19 pandemic, a new normal has been created in the country. Many technology opportunities are arising out of this new normal. In line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, we are looking for companies that have established their product but want to go back to the drawing board and rejig their solution to meet these new requirements,” said Ajay Garg, senior director at MeitY.



A fund worth ₹9.6 crore has been set aside under SASACT.

“The scheme is looking to groom startups based on Information and communications technology, hardware or software in the specific context of a post-Covid-19 world, for example, solutions on home-based healthcare, online tools, education technology, among others,” said Poyni Bhatt, chief executive officer, SINE.

An eligible startup can avail maximum support up to ₹40 lakh for the proposed technology product or solutions. A total of 40-50 proposals will be supported under the scheme, said a statement by the MeitY.

