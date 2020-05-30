Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Illegal telephone exchange used to call J&K defence personnel busted, 1 arrested

Illegal telephone exchange used to call J&K defence personnel busted, 1 arrested

The crime branch of Mumbai Police busted an illegal telephone exchange racket operating from Govandi and arrested one person on Saturday. Agencies are probing if a terror or spy network was...

Updated: May 30, 2020 19:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The crime branch of Mumbai Police busted an illegal telephone exchange racket operating from Govandi and arrested one person on Saturday. Agencies are probing if a terror or spy network was operating using multiple SIM boxes as several calls were made to defence establishments in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

A SIM box routes international calls as local calls, allowing the box’s operator to bypass international rates charged by local mobile network operators. The SIM boxes are fitted with hundreds of GSM SIM cards procured using fake IDs.

“Two mobile numbers used to make calls were traced to Govandi. These two numbers were kept under surveillance. All the calls received by the parallel exchange were made from abroad. We have started an investigation based on the seizures,” said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police (detection 1). Sources stated that the calls were made to seek information on defence establishments.

Police seized a total of five SIM boxes, of which one was inactive, and have also recovered 223 SIM cards, 10 mobile phones, a laptop modem, connection board and batteries in the raid conducted at a room of a building in Natwar Parekh compound in Govandi.



Police have arrested Sameer Alwari, 38, in connection with the raid. The accused was living with his family in the room in Govandi. He was previously arrested in Thane in 2017 for similar crimes. After scrutinising the number and its call records, the crime branch found that Alwari made and received several calls from other countries. The accused would illegally convert voice-over-internet telephony (VoIP) calls from abroad into a local call through the illegal international gateway.

In a statement issued by Mumbai Police, the crime branch said that it received a tip-off about a parallel exchange suspected to be used for anti-national activities by unfriendly nations.

“As such calls are not regulated, they can be used for anti-national activities,” read the statement. Such rackets also lead to a loss to the national exchequer and service providers.

Investigations revealed that two numbers of the same service provider registered in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were used to divert calls.

In February this year, the crime branch has busted a similar racket operating from Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Changaramkulam in Kerala. Police seized a total of eight SIM boxes and recovered 686 SIM cards from the raids in the two cities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Night curfew outside containment zones to remain, but for lesser duration
May 30, 2020 20:29 IST
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
May 30, 2020 20:29 IST
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: No, you’re not imagining it
May 30, 2020 20:30 IST
People with mental health disorders at risk of infections during outbreaks, experts say
May 30, 2020 20:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.