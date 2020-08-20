IMD downgrades forecast for Friday, predicts heavy rain this weekend

The weather bureau has downgraded its yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) for Friday across Mumbai and Palghar, but retained the yellow alert for the weekend – the first two days of the 11-day Ganeshotsav festival.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) retained warnings (yellow alert) for Thane till Monday, and upgraded warnings to an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) for Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune and Satara till Sunday.

According to IMD Mumbai’s weather bulletin issued on Thursday, a well-marked low-pressure weather system over interior Odisha, adjoining Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand is likely to move westwards over three to four days, over parts of Madhya Pradesh, activating weather systems over the Arabian Sea. “This has already strengthened the southwesterly monsoon flow, enhancing rain activity over the Konkan coast and interior Maharashtra,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

On Thursday, the city witnessed cloud cover through the day, with light to moderate rain and isolated intense heavy spells for brief periods. South Mumbai recorded 26.8mm rain while 15.4mm rain was recorded in the suburbs between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

The weather bureau also warned that there would be gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph along and off the coast over the weekend. Areas with orange alert could witness minor damage to homes and roads, while waterlogging and localised flooding was a possibility.