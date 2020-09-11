IMD predicts monsoon revival, issues heavy rain alert for Friday and Saturday in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

The weather bureau has issued yellow alert for Friday and Saturday predicting the possibility of thundershowers and heavy rain across isolated areas.

After minimal rain activity over the first 10 days in September, monsoon revival is expected from Saturday onwards, said independent meteorologists.

According to rainfall forecast for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, cloudy conditions with the possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers can be expected in the city and suburbs on Friday, and heavy rain across isolated areas on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an off-shore trough at the mean sea level runs from Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. “Combined with this, an east-west shear zone over peninsular India and land heating leading to tall cloud formation will account for increase in moisture, lower level westerly winds and increase in rain intensity for the west coast and north Konkan including Mumbai in the coming days,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

Over the past 24 hours, only light showers were recorded in the city. Between 8.30am Wednesday and 8.30am Thursday, the suburbs recorded 5.6mm rain while south Mumbai recorded 4mm rain.

During the first 10 days of September, Mumbai witnessed only 5.5% of the rainfall recorded during the corresponding period last year. The suburbs recorded 43.3mm rain while south Mumbai witnessed 56.4mm rain this month so far. Last year, the suburbs had recorded 801.4mm rain and south Mumbai 464.6mm over the same period. During the corresponding period in 2018, only 33.6mm and 12.4mm rain was recorded in the suburbs and south Mumbai, respectively.

“Intra-seasonal variability is there, but a specific trend from year-on-year rain for a specific period cannot be established as every monsoon is different. No rain bearing weather systems had formed over Bay of Bengal or Arabian Sea through the first 10 days of this month,” said Mohapatra.

Akshay Deoras, independent meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, United Kingdom, said that under the influence of a few monsoon low-pressure systems, the offshore trough will strengthen, thereby leading to moisture incursion in coming days. “Most of this activity will be of light to moderate intensity (especially during this weekend), so there is no severe weather threat involved. The monsoon is expected to remain active in the region over the next 10 days,” he said.

The city can expect overcast skies again from Saturday with the possibility of heavy rain for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune and ghat areas between Sunday and Tuesday, said professor Sridhar Balasubramanian, department of mechanical engineering and IDP Climate Studies, Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. “Rainfall is expected to be between moderate to heavy at around 70-80mm over 24 hours during this period,” he said.