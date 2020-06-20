Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Implement SC order, give Covid test reports directly to patients: HC

Implement SC order, give Covid test reports directly to patients: HC

The Bombay high court (HC) on Saturday directed the state and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to implement the Supreme Court (SC) order to hand over Covid-positive reports...

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:24 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya,

The Bombay high court (HC) on Saturday directed the state and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to implement the Supreme Court (SC) order to hand over Covid-positive reports directly to patients. The court, while hearing the plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Vinod Mishra from Malad, was informed by BMC that the petition was not maintainable and should have been a public interest litigation (PIL).

The court, however, said that in light of the Apex Court order, it would not interfere, and issued the said directions.

The division bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice Nitin Borkar, while hearing the petition filed by Mishra, challenging a circular issued by BMC on June 13 regarding the revised test reports rule, was informed by advocates Amogh Singh and Jeet Gandhi that SC on Friday had directed the state government to give the reports directly to the patients.

In light of their grievance being addressed, they sought the petition to be disposed of.



Senior counsel for the BMC, however, challenged the maintainability of the petition, stating that the issue was of general public well-being and should have been filed as a PIL. He further submitted a reply by BMC authorities that was not accepted by the bench as it was not an affirmed copy.

In light of the above and the fact that the Apex Court had already issued an order, the high court directed the state and civic authorities to implement the Supreme Court order and disposed of the petition.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh Covid count goes past 400 with highest single-day spike during Unlock
Jun 21, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Chandigarh Our Take: Transparency key in maintaining private school accounts
Jun 21, 2020 00:26 IST
Labourer strangulates wife, buries body; caught
Jun 21, 2020 00:22 IST
Another elephant carcass found in Odisha, fifth in last eight days
Jun 21, 2020 00:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.