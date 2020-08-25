Sections
Home / Mumbai News / Implementation of NEP 2020: Maharashtra education department holds consultations

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:20 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Days after the Union cabinet passed the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Maharashtra education department has been holding several consultations with experts and stakeholders over its implementation in the state.

On Tuesday, officials from the education department will hold a meeting with the representatives of private schools to get their feedback and suggestions on the issue.

Over the past two weeks, several consultations were held with educationists, heads of various non-governmental organisations (NGO) and other stakeholders such as schools, colleges and standalone education institutes.

“Various meetings were conducted with experts, and several suggestions have come to the government over the past few days. They will now be studied by a committee which would be formed to come up guidelines on the implementation of NEP,” said an official from the education department.



On August 21, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the formation of a committee to look into the implementation of the policy in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, teachers across the country have been asked to submit their feedback on the new policy introduced by the Centre. Some of the key themes under which suggestions have been invited include early childhood care, foundational literacy and numeracy, curtailing dropout rates, curriculum and pedagogy, teachers’ issues, inclusive education and use of technology in education.

“In a state like Maharashtra, the implementation of the policy has to be in a phased manner because of the large number of students and the diversity in the learning backgrounds involved,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

