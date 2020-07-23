Sections
In a first, case count of other MMR cities tops Mumbai's tally

In a first, case count of other MMR cities tops Mumbai’s tally

The tally of Covid-19 cases for cities neighbouring Mumbai on Wednesday exceeded the latter’s count for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in March. While...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The tally of Covid-19 cases for cities neighbouring Mumbai on Wednesday exceeded the latter’s count for the first time since the outbreak of coronavirus in March. While Mumbai’s case count stands at 104,678, total infections in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), excluding the state’s capital, rose to 105,300. These are cases recorded in Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayander, Palghar, Vasai-Virar, Raigad and Panvel.

Meanwhile, the state government said it is planning to set up a single command centre in either Thane or Navi Mumbai to help resolve the problem of bed availability in MMR. With patients from these cities coming to Mumbai for treatment, the city’s health infrastructure is overburdened, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday.

There has been a surge of Covid-19 cases in MMR, forcing many municipal corporations in the region to re-impose the lockdown in July.

