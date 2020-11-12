In Maharashtra, government will collapse on its own: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who was the poll in-charge of BJP for Bihar elections said that there was pro-incumbency for the NDA government in the state. (Parwaz Khan/HT file photo)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government will tumble on its own and asserted that although BJP is not eyeing a change of guard in the State, it will provide an alternative option.

“If we talk about this in the context of Maharashtra, it has raised our confidence. Jahan tak satta parivartan ka sawal hai, hum uspar nazar gadaye nahi baithe hain (As far as change of power in Maharashtra is concerned we are not eyeing power in the state). This Maharashtra government will collapse one day on its own,” Fadnavis told ANI when asked about the impact of Bihar Assembly polls results on Maharashtra politics.

“This type of government cannot continue for long. When this government will fall, we will provide an alternative government. But today this is not our priority. There is an unprecedented agrarian crisis in Maharashtra. Farmers are worried. The government has not provided financial assistance to them. Being an Opposition party, we are with farmers and questioning the government,” he said.

Fadnavis, said that the poll victory in Bihar would have its impact both in national politics as well as in West Bengal, which is heading into Assembly polls in the year 2021.

“This will impact national politics and in Bengal as well. We can see the wind of change in Bengal. After elections in Bengal, BJP will also form the government there,” he added further.

Fadnavis, who was the poll in-charge of BJP for Bihar elections said that there was pro-incumbency for the NDA government in the state.

“This election became an election of pro-incumbency. People trust Modi ji and voted for NDA. Nitish Kumar’s good image also helped us,” he said.

When asked about Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) denting NDA tally, he said: “Even they were not with us, we secured a clear majority. We are happy that our alliance is forming the government.”

Results of all 243 assembly constituencies declared on Wednesday in which NDA secured 125 seats. BJP registered victories in 74 constituencies, JD(U) in 43, Vikassheel Insaan Party in 4, and Hindustani Awam Morcha in 4.

Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan alliance fetched a tally of 110 seats out of which RJD bagged 75, Congress won in 19 and Left got 16 seats.