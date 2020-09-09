In Mumbai and 17 other cities, councillors not involved in Covid-19 management: Report

A study by Mumbai-based Praja Foundation found that despite Covid-19 impacting cities worse than rural areas, local councillors have rarely been involved in the Covid response.

Praja Foundation released a report titled Importance of Local Governance in Crisis Management on Tuesday, based on a study carried out in 29 cities between May and June. The report said in 18 of the 29 cities, councillors were not involved in Covid-crises management. Councillors are locally-elected representatives who are a vital point of contact for citizens with a city’s administration. The 18 cities include Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Kolkata and Mangalore.

Nitai Mehta, founder and managing trustee, Praja Foundation, said, “Keeping a city government out in times of crises is a mistake. It is the local councillors who know what is the real situation and what are the relief measures that are needed. They are much more aware than those sitting at the state capital or at the Centre.”

The report also states that 24 cities are not taking response actions through ward-level interventions. In 22 cities, the city administration was not involved in the management as decisions were taken by the state government or Centre. Harshil Suresh from Praja said that in many cities, the local government’s role has been limited to sanitation work.

In May and June, Praja Foundation carried out random sampling and interviewed local stakeholders, including councillors, administration and civil society organisations. In Mumbai, it found that though councillors might be undertaking relief work at an individual or political level, they were not a part of the crisis-management process.

Mumbai is also in the list of cities where area sabhas are not yet functional. The city has 24 administrative and 227 electoral wards. Asif Zakaria, a Congress corporator from Bandra, said, “It is true that councillors are not really involved in the process of decision-making, though they know the pulse of the area. The administration must make the process more inclusive.”

Praja Foundation’s report suggests empowering city governments during crises: “The mayor should hold authority to spearhead the disaster or crisis management at the city level. Ward councillors should be authorised for implementation of rapid response actions and effective reach out to the citizens at ward level.”