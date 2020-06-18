In photos: After 2 days of moderate showers, Mumbai finally witnesses heavy rain
After weather bureau’s heavy rain warnings for Mumbai over the week turned out to be a miss in the last two days, heavy rain finally lashed the city on Thursday.
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday after the weather bureau had on Wednesday downgraded its forecast to light to moderate showers in the city over the next two days.
Mumbai is expected to witness a cloudy sky with intermittent rain while isolated places in the city will experience heavy rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department’s latest bulletin.