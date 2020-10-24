Sections

Home / Mumbai News / In viral video, Mumbai woman trashes traffic cop when stopped for not wearing helmet, arrested

In viral video, Mumbai woman trashes traffic cop when stopped for not wearing helmet, arrested

A woman and another person was arrested on Saturday by police for allegedly trashing and misbehaving with a traffic police constable in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The woman, dressed in blue, is seen in a heated argument with the personnel. (Screengrab from the viral video)

A woman and another person were arrested on Saturday by the police for allegedly thrashing and misbehaving with a traffic police constable in Kalbadevi area of south Mumbai. The woman has claimed that the police personnel had abused her.

Earlier, a video had gone viral on social media showing the woman beating up the traffic police personnel, who had stopped her for riding pillion without a helmet. The woman, dressed in blue, is seen in a heated argument with the personnel.

As the video started making rounds on the internet, it garnered sharp reactions from people, some also pointing out how the woman is seen not wearing a mask, which is a government rule as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.

The incident, which took place Friday afternoon at Kalbadevi’s Cotton Exchange Naka in Mumbai, also grabbed Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s attention, who tweeted the video demanding immediate action against the woman, saying it is a “matter of Mumbai Police’s honour”.



 

Sharing the video on Twitter, the leader wrote in Marathi: “This woman must be dealt with immediately. It is a matter of honour for Mumbai Police. Take action.”

According to officials, the woman was riding pillion without a helmet on a two-wheeler and so was stopped by the traffic police officer, a PTI report said. Soon after, a heated argument took place regarding the challan. The episode was recorded on mobile phones by bystanders, which later found its way on the internet.

