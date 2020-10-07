Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / Increase local train services on Central and Western railways to 700 per day: HC to Maharashtra

Increase local train services on Central and Western railways to 700 per day: HC to Maharashtra

The Bombay high court said though the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, trains services have not increased. The court asked the state about the measures taken to ensure social distancing norms are followed on trains

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:56 IST

By K A Y Dodhiya, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Bombay high court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed of lawyer groups and the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa seeking inclusion of lawyers as essential service providers to allow them to travel on local trains. (HT file)

The Bombay high court has directed the Centre and the state to ensure that train services under Central and Western Railways are increased to 700 per day. It said though the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, trains services have not increased.

The court asked the state about the measures taken to ensure social distancing norms are followed on trains.

Also read: Covid-19 pandemic isn’t ground to relocate abroad child involved in custody battle, says HC

It was hearing a bunch of petitions filed of lawyer groups and the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa seeking inclusion of lawyers as essential service providers to allow them to travel on local trains. It was informed that there a large number of lawyers wanting to attend lower courts were unable to do so. The court directed the bar associations to provide a list of lawyers who want to travel by local trains to attend courts.

Dr Milind Sathe, who appeared for the lawyers, submitted out of the 25,000 registered lawyers with the Bar council, only 1000 lawyers require to travel by local trains on a daily basis. He said the apprehension of the state that allowing them to travel by local trains would increase over-crowding is invalid.

Sathe said there were no video conferencing facilities in lower courts, and lawyers had no option but to attend court hearings physically.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Oct 07, 2020 13:02 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: Opposition hatching conspiracies, says Yogi Adityanath
Oct 07, 2020 14:03 IST
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Oct 07, 2020 13:04 IST
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Oct 07, 2020 11:16 IST

latest news

Basmati battle reaches Supreme Court
Oct 07, 2020 14:03 IST
Aus women’s team equal Ponting’s team’s world record
Oct 07, 2020 14:03 IST
Over 93,500 data science jobs vacant in India: Study
Oct 07, 2020 14:02 IST
Employees in India face increased burnout at work during pandemic: Report
Oct 07, 2020 14:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.